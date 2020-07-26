Advertisement

ALERT DAY - Isolated strong storms possible this evening

A line or broken line of showers and storms impact the area this evening
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are going to turn our attention from the dangerous heat to rain and storms this afternoon and evening. A broken line of showers and storms has already developed across northern half of the area this afternoon. These showers and storms will slowly drop to the southeast across the area this evening. Even though the threat is low, a stronger storm, or two, capable of strong to damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. There’s also the potential these showers and storms could train. These would mean heavy rain would be falling on top of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. Our rain and storm chances will start wrap up from northwest to southeast across area around 10 p.m.

Future Radar - Saturday 6PM
Future Radar - Saturday 6PM(WMTV NBC15)
Future Radar - Monday 12AM
Future Radar - Monday 12AM(WMTV NBC15)

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7PM for most of the area. Most places are topping out near or above 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures well into the 70s, heat indices are topping out near or above 100 degrees. Unless rain moves through, heat indices probably won’t drop below 90 degrees until 8 p.m.

A few showers or storms could linger into the overnight, but most of the area will likely stay dry passed midnight. Lows tonight will range from the mid 60s north of Madison to the low 70s along the WI-IL border.

The cold front that will bring in a round of showers and storms this evening will set us up for a nice stretch of weather this workweek. The cold front will clear the area by Monday and take any chance of showers or storms with it. Behind the front, it is going to be much cooler and less humid. Highs on Monday will only be near or just above 80 degrees. The best part about Monday will be the lower humidity levels. The clouds will also be on the decrease throughout the day. By the afternoon, we should be looking at plenty of sunshine.

Monday's Planner
Monday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek looks mostly dry and seasonable. Highs all next week will be near or just above 80 degrees and overnight lows will be near or jut above 60 degrees. Slight rain chances might not return until next weekend. Our humidity levels will likely remain low next week, too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and isolated strong storms possible today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By James Parish
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for most of the area from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Heat indices could top 100 degrees in spots.

Forecast

“First Alert Day” remains Sunday ahead of hot temperatures and storm chances

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures top out around 90 degrees with heat index values around 100 degrees. This will fuel strong storms late day.

Forecast

First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday for dangerously hot temperatures

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Highs into the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees.

News

ALERT DAYS: High heat and humidity dominates the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
The heat index will approach 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Pleasant night ahead of a hot weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures head back into the 90s this weekend.

Forecast

Comfortable stretch of weather ahead of weekend heat

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Below normal temperatures Thursday will give way to 90 degree temps this weekend.

News

Seasonal lag: Why warmer temperatures occur well after summer solstice

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Average temperatures have peaked and are heading in a downward direction.

Forecast

Damp evening and overnight ahead

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Scattered showers and patchy fog possible through the overnight hours.

Forecast

Scattered rain showers and storms on Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast

First Alert - Rain and storms likely Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Our next big weather maker will impact the area Tuesday