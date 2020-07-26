ALERT DAY - Isolated strong storms possible this evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are going to turn our attention from the dangerous heat to rain and storms this afternoon and evening. A broken line of showers and storms has already developed across northern half of the area this afternoon. These showers and storms will slowly drop to the southeast across the area this evening. Even though the threat is low, a stronger storm, or two, capable of strong to damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. There’s also the potential these showers and storms could train. These would mean heavy rain would be falling on top of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. Our rain and storm chances will start wrap up from northwest to southeast across area around 10 p.m.

Future Radar - Saturday 6PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Monday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 7PM for most of the area. Most places are topping out near or above 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures well into the 70s, heat indices are topping out near or above 100 degrees. Unless rain moves through, heat indices probably won’t drop below 90 degrees until 8 p.m.

A few showers or storms could linger into the overnight, but most of the area will likely stay dry passed midnight. Lows tonight will range from the mid 60s north of Madison to the low 70s along the WI-IL border.

The cold front that will bring in a round of showers and storms this evening will set us up for a nice stretch of weather this workweek. The cold front will clear the area by Monday and take any chance of showers or storms with it. Behind the front, it is going to be much cooler and less humid. Highs on Monday will only be near or just above 80 degrees. The best part about Monday will be the lower humidity levels. The clouds will also be on the decrease throughout the day. By the afternoon, we should be looking at plenty of sunshine.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek looks mostly dry and seasonable. Highs all next week will be near or just above 80 degrees and overnight lows will be near or jut above 60 degrees. Slight rain chances might not return until next weekend. Our humidity levels will likely remain low next week, too.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

