Forward Madison falls to North Texas in 2020 League One opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine months after their last appearance on the pitch, Forward Madison finally made their 2020 USL League One debut, but still search for their first win of the season.

The Flamingos lost 2-1 to North Texas SC in Arlington in both teams’ regular season debut.

North Texas’ Benjamin Redzic started the scoring in Texas, with a goal in the 11th minute.

It did not take long for FMFC fans to meet one of the newest Flamingos, Wojciech Wojcik who tapped home Forward’s first goal of the season, and Wojcik’s first as a Flamingo to tie the match at one.

It's an incredible first goal of 2020 for Forward Madison! 🦩



Jiro snuck past the whole defense, and @woj_woj was there to apply the final touch! 💪#NTXvMAD | 1-1 | #FullMingo pic.twitter.com/LyAo9H7o8k — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) July 26, 2020

League One’s top scorer from 2019 eventually gave North Texas the lead when Ronaldo Damus found the net for a 2-1 lead, which NTSC would never relinquish.

The loss dropped Forward Madison to 0-4 all-time at North Texas.

The Flamingos next match will be there home opener, when they host the Greenville Triumph SC on July 25 at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

