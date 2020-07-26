Advertisement

How field crops impact our humidity levels

Crops do more than produce food. They can also impact our comfort!
As crops mature, they give off more and more moisture which increases humidity levels.
As crops mature, they give off more and more moisture which increases humidity levels.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s hard to not notice the high humidity levels we have had through much of the month of July. In fact, it’s what combines with temperatures to create the dangerous heat index values at times. Of course, part of this is due to the pattern we are in and how it has been another wet year. The other part may surprise you and it has to do with the growing season. Specifically crops like corn.

AIR YOU CAN WEAR: Oppressive humidity levels sticking around through the day Sunday.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Saturday, July 25, 2020

There are two processes that occur in every farm field. These are known as evaporation and evapotranspiration. Most people are familiar with evaporation, which involves moving water from the surface or soil into the atmosphere. It’s the same process that dries pavement after a rain event. You may not be as familiar with evapotranspiration, a process that moves water through a plant. Think of it as sweating, or as it’s sometimes called “corn sweat.”

Evaporation rates are closely tied to the amount of incoming solar radiation, which peaks during the summer months. Evapotranspiration rates are more dependent on crop maturity. As more water is taken from the soil for a plant to grow, the more moisture that will eventually be given off. Both processes do depend on consistent rainfall as a drought can leave little water to work with.

Evapotranspiration typically peaks in late July through early August, although it can vary from year to year depending on when the growing seasons starts and crops get in the field. In return, it becomes harder and harder to get cool dry air masses overhead as we push through the second half of summer. Those days will start to return as we enter fall and plants start to head into a harvest state.

If you’re looking for an experiment to do this summer, measuring evaporation is a rather simple process. Fill a couple of pans with water and take measurements several times during the day. With a few simple calculations, you can determine the evaporation rate for a day or week!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

“First Alert Days” issued this weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures head into the 90s this weekend with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather - Heavy rain possible Sunday night - Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of heavy rain and storms Sunday night through Monday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert - Stormy start to Father's Day weekend

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Scattered showers and storms could impact your Father's Day weekend plans on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Stormy Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Several rounds of wet weather expected, but it won't be a weekend washout.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Earth Continues To Warm

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
Across the country, our states are still warming—with impacts that deepen social inequalities.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory Issued

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Stagnant and warm air is to blame for increased ozone precursors.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wet Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
On and off rain could leave up to an inch behind.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Beautiful, but cooler weekend ahead

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Mostly sunny skies with highs into the lower 70s.

First Alert Weather

Southern Wisconsin prepares for possible flash flooding

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Several counties are bracing for heavy rain from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

First Alert Weather

ALERT DAY - Remnants of Cristobal brings heavy rain to Wisconsin Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Heavy rain, flooding, isolated severe weather and gusty wind will be possible as the remnants of Cristobal moves through Wisconsin.