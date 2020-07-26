Advertisement

MPD: Shell casings found in road after shots fired

(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they found shell casings in the road after a Dane County 911 caller reported two vehicles shooting at each other Saturday night.

Madison police responded to the 4900 block of Allis Avenue following the call. One vehicle was described as a red four door sedan, while the other vehicle’s description is unknown, according to the official MPD incident report.

Police say there are no injuries or damage to property at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing. MPD is requesting those with information related to this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

