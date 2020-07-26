MPD: Two individuals facing life threatening injuries after shooting on Madison’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are responding to a double shooting at Schroeder Road Saturday night.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed they received a call at 9:36 p.m and say the shooting took place at the 5900 block of Schroeder Road.

Madison Police say there are two victims who were shot and are suffering life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

