Pickup truck crashes into two Monona homes

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona Police Department and Monona Fire Department responded to a crash scene Saturday involving a pickup truck and two Monona homes, according to a post on their Facebook.

According to the post, the crash took place near the intersection of Bridge Road and Winnequah Road.

The pickup truck damaged two different homes, injuring three individuals. Monona officials say one individual was transported to a local hospital and the other two were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Monona Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.