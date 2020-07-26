Advertisement

Police investigate gunshots heard inside Dells cabin

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police were alerted to a disturbance including what sounded like gunshots on 1050 Canyon Road early Sunday morning.

Police say all individuals involved in the incident fled the scene before officers arrived around 4:25 a.m., however the cabin was searched, and police confirmed one round had been fired inside.

Police say no one is believed to be injured at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

