President Donald Trump golfs with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre

BEDMINSTER, N.J (WMTV) - Former Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre played a round of golf with President Donald Trump Saturday.

The White House shared a photo of the two posing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

White House Special Assistant John Horstman said in a tweet that the two discussed sports and America’s economy during their golf outing.

NEW: "Former Packers QB @BrettFavre golfs w/ @POTUS"



They discussed the role sports can play in safely reopening America’s economy! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸https://t.co/4AV3eXN2WC — John Horstman (@JHorstman45) July 25, 2020

