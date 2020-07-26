President Donald Trump golfs with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BEDMINSTER, N.J (WMTV) - Former Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre played a round of golf with President Donald Trump Saturday.
The White House shared a photo of the two posing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
White House Special Assistant John Horstman said in a tweet that the two discussed sports and America’s economy during their golf outing.
