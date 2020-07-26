State Trooper arrests Deforest man for seventh OWI

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 43-year-old Deforest man Saturday night for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, seventh offense.

Around 11:11 p.m. police were alerted to a gray Ford Escape that was swerving and near crashing I-94 near Cottage Grove.

According to an official release, a Trooper located the vehicle on Hahn Road and initiated a traffic stop. Officials say Timothy A. Riddle stopped the car but fled on foot. He was caught shortly after.

Riddle was found to be driving while impaired. After undergoing a blood test, officials say he was booked into the Dane County jail on charges including OWI seventh offense, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess open intoxicant in a motor vehicle and deviating from designated lane.

