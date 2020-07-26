Advertisement

Two critically injured in Janesville highway crash

Highway Crash
Highway Crash(WITN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a crash with injuries on State Highway 104 early Saturday afternoon.

Rock County officials say three vehicles were traveling northbound on State Highway 104, near Atkinson Road, when the leading vehicle slowed to turn into a private auction on the west side of the road.

The second vehicle, a Honda CRV, slowed to allow the leading vehicle to turn. The third vehicle, a Saab 97X, failed to slow and rear ended the CRV.

A man and woman who were riding in the backseat of the CRV sustained life threatening injuries, according to an official press release. Both injured individuals were transported by med flight for life saving measures. Both remain in critical condition.

The 39-year-old driver of the Saab is believed to have been inattentive with her driving, according to the press release. The driver consented to a blood draw and the results of that test are pending.

No citations or arrests have been made in this case, however Rock County officials say it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Donald Trump golfs with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre

Updated: moments ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Former Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre played a round of golf with President Donald Trump Saturday.

News

Rise in canned beer sales puts local breweries in bind amid aluminum shortage

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Some local Madison-area breweries are also feeling the pinch. While New Glarus Brewery says it is not feeling the impact, others are not as lucky.

Sports

Yelich goes yard; Brewers bounce back with 8-3 win in Chicago

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By George Balekji
It took one more game than Milwaukee fans would have liked, but thanks to two home runs the Brewers earned their first win of the 2020 season, 8-3 over the Chicago Cubs.

News

Aluminum shortage: Rise in canned beer sales puts local breweries in a bind

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Downtown Beloit event expands outdoor dining, shopping to the street

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Downtown Beloit Al Fresco on Grand event will close off the 400 block of the street every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Baseball

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Crime

Tennessee man arrested after stabbing at Monroe County gentleman’s club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Monroe County police say they responded to a call Friday night reporting a fight at Monroe County’s Barron’s Gentleman’s Club. A caller reported a man had stabbed another man during the fight and escaped into nearby woods.

News

Two Beloit men declared dead after being pulled from Rock Co. pond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Rock County officials say two Beloit men in their twenties have died after being pulled from a pond located in a subdivision near South Indian Lake Drive.

News

Middleton motorcyclist passes away due to crash injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Middleton police say a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning resulted in the passing of a 48-year-old, Middleton motorcyclist.

Coronavirus

7-day new positive COVID-19 case average stays above 900 for second day in a row; 13 new deaths reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
After three days of new positive COVID-19 cases passing 1,000 the Department of Health Services recorded 953 new positive cases Saturday, keeping the 7-day average of new positive cases above 900 for the second day in a row.