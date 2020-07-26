Two critically injured in Janesville highway crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a crash with injuries on State Highway 104 early Saturday afternoon.

Rock County officials say three vehicles were traveling northbound on State Highway 104, near Atkinson Road, when the leading vehicle slowed to turn into a private auction on the west side of the road.

The second vehicle, a Honda CRV, slowed to allow the leading vehicle to turn. The third vehicle, a Saab 97X, failed to slow and rear ended the CRV.

A man and woman who were riding in the backseat of the CRV sustained life threatening injuries, according to an official press release. Both injured individuals were transported by med flight for life saving measures. Both remain in critical condition.

The 39-year-old driver of the Saab is believed to have been inattentive with her driving, according to the press release. The driver consented to a blood draw and the results of that test are pending.

No citations or arrests have been made in this case, however Rock County officials say it is still under investigation.

