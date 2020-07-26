Advertisement

Weekly average of new COVID-19 cases reaches record high; percent positive trending upward

(MGN Online)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive COVID-19 cases is trending upwards again after a backlog of 17,000 negative tests caused a significant decrease in the percent positive cases earlier this week.

The Department of Health Services recorded 957 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising Saturday’s 6.7 percent of positive cases to 9.6 percent – the third highest percent of positive cases recorded in the last two weeks.

Number of people with COVID-19 tests results and the percent positive
Number of people with COVID-19 tests results and the percent positive(Department of Health Services)

The seven-day average of newly reported cases remains above 900 for the third straight day. With Sunday’s positive tests result accounted for, DHS recorded an average of 930 new cases were recorded over the past week – the highest weekly average since the pandemic’s onset.

Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average
Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average(Department of Health Services)

DHS recorded 9,978 more people were tested for the virus, bringing the total number of people tested statewide to 866,376. Of those tested, 817,549 were negative for the virus.

With Sunday’s numbers accounted for, the cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 48,827 in Wisconsin. DHS reports 77.8 percent of those with the virus have recovered while 20.4 percent of cases are still active.

One new death was recorded Sunday, and an additional 26 hospitalizations were recorded due to COVID-19. Total deaths in Wisconsin resulting from COVID-19 now total 892.

DHS reports the current daily testing capacity is 24,156. There are 83 labs performing tests and an additional 24 labs planning to test.

The county breakdown of COVID-19 can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting of daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Milwaukee woman is charged in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter last week.

News

Police investigate gunshots heard inside Dells cabin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Police say all individuals involved in the incident fled the scene before officers arrived around 4:25 a.m., however the cabin was searched, and police confirmed one round had been fired inside.

News

State Trooper arrests Deforest man for seventh OWI

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Trooper located the vehicle on Hahn Road and initiated a traffic stop. Officials say Timothy A. Riddle stopped the car but fled on foot. He was caught shortly after.

News

Wisconsin Beef Council: Grill like you mean it!

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Wisconsin Beef Council shares two new recipes that are perfect for the summer

Latest News

Crime

Update: MPD confirms one dead in west side shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and Gretchen Gerlach
MPD's Violent Crimes Unit is now investigating the case as a homicide

Sports

Forward Madison falls to North Texas in 2020 League One opener

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Nine months after their last appearance on the pitch, Forward Madison finally made their 2020 USL League One debut, but still search for their first win of the season.

News

Downtown Beloit event expands outdoor dining, shopping to the street

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Rise in canned beer sales puts local breweries in bind amid aluminum shortage

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Two Beloit men declared dead after being pulled from Rock Co. pond

Updated: 17 hours ago

Crime

MPD: Shell casings found in road after shots fired

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they found shell casings in the road after a Dane County 911 caller reported two vehicles shooting at each other Saturday night.