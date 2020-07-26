Weekly average of new COVID-19 cases reaches record high; percent positive trending upward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive COVID-19 cases is trending upwards again after a backlog of 17,000 negative tests caused a significant decrease in the percent positive cases earlier this week.

The Department of Health Services recorded 957 new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising Saturday’s 6.7 percent of positive cases to 9.6 percent – the third highest percent of positive cases recorded in the last two weeks.

Number of people with COVID-19 tests results and the percent positive (Department of Health Services)

The seven-day average of newly reported cases remains above 900 for the third straight day. With Sunday’s positive tests result accounted for, DHS recorded an average of 930 new cases were recorded over the past week – the highest weekly average since the pandemic’s onset.

Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (Department of Health Services)

DHS recorded 9,978 more people were tested for the virus, bringing the total number of people tested statewide to 866,376. Of those tested, 817,549 were negative for the virus.

With Sunday’s numbers accounted for, the cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 48,827 in Wisconsin. DHS reports 77.8 percent of those with the virus have recovered while 20.4 percent of cases are still active.

One new death was recorded Sunday, and an additional 26 hospitalizations were recorded due to COVID-19. Total deaths in Wisconsin resulting from COVID-19 now total 892.

DHS reports the current daily testing capacity is 24,156. There are 83 labs performing tests and an additional 24 labs planning to test.

The county breakdown of COVID-19 can be found here.

