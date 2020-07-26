Wisconsin Beef Council: Grill like you mean it!
The Wisconsin Beef Council shares two new recipes that are perfect for the summer
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summers in Wisconsin are all about the grill. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a Carnitas-Style Grilled Beef Tacos recipe and a recipe for Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish.
Carnitas-Style Grilled Beef Tacos
Ingredients:
- 4 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)
- 18 small corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)
Toppings:
- Minced onion, chopped fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges
Marinade:
- 1 cup prepared tomatillo salsa
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Avocado Salsa:
- 1-1/2 cups prepared tomatillo salsa
- 1 large avocado, diced
- 2/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup minced white onion
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Cooking:
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.
- Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Meanwhile combine avocado salsa ingredients in medium bowl. Set aside.
- Place tortillas on grid. Grill until warm and slightly charred. Remove; keep warm.
- Carve steaks into slices. Serve in tortillas with avocado salsa. Top with onion, cilantro and lime wedges, as desired.
Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish
Ingredients:
- 1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)
- 3/4 cup sliced green onions, divided
- 1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
- 1 teaspoon hoisin sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 4 slices fresh pineapple, grilled (1/4 inch thick)
- 1 cup white beech mushrooms
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
- 1/3 cup shredded carrot
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced pickled ginger
- 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 12 to 18 large lettuce leaves, such as Bibb, leaf or iceberg
Cooking:
- To prepare sauce, combine 1/2 cup green onions, soy sauce, orange juice, orange peel, hoisin sauce, garlic and crushed red pepper in small bowl; mixing well. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce to use as marinade. Cover remaining sauce; set aside.
- Cut beef steak lengthwise in 1/2-inch strips, then across the grain to make 1/2-inch pieces. Place beef and 1/2 cup reserved marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat steak evenly. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut grilled pineapple into 1/4-inch pieces. Combine pineapple, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, ginger and remaining 1/4 cup green onions in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat beef dry with paper towel. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add one third of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove beef; keep warm. Repeat twice with remaining oil and beef, wiping out skillet between batches.
- Divide beef among lettuce leaves. Top with pineapple mixture. Spoon 1 teaspoon remaining sauce mixture over vegetables in each lettuce leaf. Wrap lettuce leaves around filling. Serve with remaining sauce.
