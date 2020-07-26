Wisconsin Beef Council: Grill like you mean it!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summers in Wisconsin are all about the grill. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a Carnitas-Style Grilled Beef Tacos recipe and a recipe for Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish.

Carnitas-Style Grilled Beef Tacos

Ingredients:

Toppings:

Marinade:

Avocado Salsa:

Cooking:

Carve steaks into slices. Serve in tortillas with avocado salsa. Top with onion, cilantro and lime wedges, as desired.

Place tortillas on grid. Grill until warm and slightly charred. Remove; keep warm.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish

Ingredients:

12 to 18 large lettuce leaves, such as Bibb, leaf or iceberg

Cooking:

To prepare sauce, combine 1/2 cup green onions, soy sauce, orange juice, orange peel, hoisin sauce, garlic and crushed red pepper in small bowl; mixing well. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce to use as marinade. Cover remaining sauce; set aside.

Cut beef steak lengthwise in 1/2-inch strips, then across the grain to make 1/2-inch pieces. Place beef and 1/2 cup reserved marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat steak evenly. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut grilled pineapple into 1/4-inch pieces. Combine pineapple, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, ginger and remaining 1/4 cup green onions in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat beef dry with paper towel. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add one third of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove beef; keep warm. Repeat twice with remaining oil and beef, wiping out skillet between batches.