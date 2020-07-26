Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council: Grill like you mean it!

The Wisconsin Beef Council shares two new recipes that are perfect for the summer
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summers in Wisconsin are all about the grill. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a Carnitas-Style Grilled Beef Tacos recipe and a recipe for Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish.

Carnitas-Style Grilled Beef Tacos

Carnitas-Style Grilled Beef Tacos(WI Beef Council)

Ingredients:

  • 4 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)
  • 18 small corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

Toppings:

  • Minced onion, chopped fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges

Marinade:

  • 1 cup prepared tomatillo salsa
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Avocado Salsa:

  • 1-1/2 cups prepared tomatillo salsa
  • 1 large avocado, diced
  • 2/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 cup minced white onion
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Cooking:

  1. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.
  2. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  3. Meanwhile combine avocado salsa ingredients in medium bowl. Set aside.
  4. Place tortillas on grid. Grill until warm and slightly charred. Remove; keep warm.
  5. Carve steaks into slices. Serve in tortillas with avocado salsa. Top with onion, cilantro and lime wedges, as desired.

Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish

Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Grilled Pineapple Relish(WI Beef Council)

Ingredients:

  • 1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)
  • 3/4 cup sliced green onions, divided
  • 1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
  • 1 teaspoon hoisin sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 slices fresh pineapple, grilled (1/4 inch thick)
  • 1 cup white beech mushrooms
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
  • 1/3 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced pickled ginger
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 12 to 18 large lettuce leaves, such as Bibb, leaf or iceberg

Cooking:

  1. To prepare sauce, combine 1/2 cup green onions, soy sauce, orange juice, orange peel, hoisin sauce, garlic and crushed red pepper in small bowl; mixing well. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce to use as marinade. Cover remaining sauce; set aside.
  2. Cut beef steak lengthwise in 1/2-inch strips, then across the grain to make 1/2-inch pieces. Place beef and 1/2 cup reserved marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat steak evenly. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, cut grilled pineapple into 1/4-inch pieces. Combine pineapple, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, ginger and remaining 1/4 cup green onions in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
  4. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat beef dry with paper towel. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add one third of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove beef; keep warm. Repeat twice with remaining oil and beef, wiping out skillet between batches.
  5. Divide beef among lettuce leaves. Top with pineapple mixture. Spoon 1 teaspoon remaining sauce mixture over vegetables in each lettuce leaf. Wrap lettuce leaves around filling. Serve with remaining sauce.

