Yelich goes yard; Brewers bounce back with 8-3 win in Chicago

Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak both hit home runs in Milwaukee's first win of 2020
Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took one more game than Milwaukee fans would have liked, but thanks to two home runs the Brewers earned their first win of the 2020 season, 8-3 over the Chicago Cubs.

Looking to bounce back after a 3-0 loss to the Cubs the night before where the Crew earned just three hits, an Eric Sogard RBI single tied the game at one in the second inning then a Ben Gamel two RBI triple in the fourth gave Milwaukee the lead for good.

A Justin Smoak solo shot in the fifth inning gave Milwaukee its first home run of the season, and extended the lead to 4-1. After Chicago pulled within a run in the sixth, Christian Yelich belted a two-run home run to left center of Wrigley Field, which was also his first hit of 2020.

Omar Navaez and Lorenzo Cain both notched an RBI in the seventh inning for the 8-3 final.

While it was the second regular season game for both teams without fans in the stands, FOX experimented with their virtual crowd for the first time ever, giving an oddly real look to the stadium, depending on the camera shot shown.

A shame that no real fans were in attendance today, as they missed out on some brilliant base running by Lorenzo Cain which lead to Milwaukee’s first run of 2020.

