Yelich goes yard; Brewers bounce back with 8-3 win in Chicago

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took one more game than Milwaukee fans would have liked, but thanks to two home runs the Brewers earned their first win of the 2020 season, 8-3 over the Chicago Cubs.

Justin Smoak with the Brewers first home run of the season. Absolute bomb to right. pic.twitter.com/qaYccWr1Ag — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 25, 2020

Looking to bounce back after a 3-0 loss to the Cubs the night before where the Crew earned just three hits, an Eric Sogard RBI single tied the game at one in the second inning then a Ben Gamel two RBI triple in the fourth gave Milwaukee the lead for good.

A Justin Smoak solo shot in the fifth inning gave Milwaukee its first home run of the season, and extended the lead to 4-1. After Chicago pulled within a run in the sixth, Christian Yelich belted a two-run home run to left center of Wrigley Field, which was also his first hit of 2020.

The sound off Yeli’s bat. Man that’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/IQB6aUubHu — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 25, 2020

Omar Navaez and Lorenzo Cain both notched an RBI in the seventh inning for the 8-3 final.

While it was the second regular season game for both teams without fans in the stands, FOX experimented with their virtual crowd for the first time ever, giving an oddly real look to the stadium, depending on the camera shot shown.

FOX breaking out the virtual fans in the Brewers-Cubs game. First reaction to that Sogard foul ball, "Holy... what the?" Tough to like it without the crowd in every camera shot, but that's easier said than done. As @adamamin says "Embrace the weird" pic.twitter.com/zRruEKZaOL — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 25, 2020

A shame that no real fans were in attendance today, as they missed out on some brilliant base running by Lorenzo Cain which lead to Milwaukee’s first run of 2020.

What an escape from the rundown by Lorenzo Cain resulting in Ben Gamel safe at first too. Love to see it. Brewers would then tie things up thanks to Eric Sogard driving Lo Cain home. pic.twitter.com/ZsfB1slEjG — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) July 25, 2020

