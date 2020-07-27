Advertisement

30th anniversary of the American’s with Disabilities Act celebrated

The signing of the ADA, according to the GCPD, is a landmark moment.
Americans with Disabilities Act 30th anniversary
Americans with Disabilities Act 30th anniversary
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities (GCPD) is recognizing the 30th anniversary of the signing of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA), according to an official press release.

People with disabilities represent the largest minority group in the nation. The signing of the ADA, according to the GCPD, is a landmark moment.

The GCPD said the signing of the ADA prevents discrimination in the workplace and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations, improving accessibility. Since the ADA has been passed, it has expanded to include telephone and internet accessibility.

“At the core, ADA means that just because you are born with a disability, you shouldn’t be unable to do basic things like get into a building, or use a bathroom in a restaurant. Without ADA, I wouldn’t be living my best life or independently,” said Pearl Fessenden, GCPD member-at-large.

Although the ADA has given Americans with disabilities more opportunities, the GCPD said there is still much work to be done for the community. For example, they said the recent pandemic has highlighted that people with disabilities are still denied accommodations and are treated as second class citizens in the healthcare system.

“Like all anniversaries related to civil rights, the 30th year of the ADA forces us to reflect on the past and what the future can be,” said David Morstad, chair of the GCPD. “We celebrate the opportunities realized because of this legislation, while committing ourselves to the unfinished work of ensuring equality for people with disabilities.”

The GCPD is currently collecting written and video stories from people with disabilities in Wisconsin on the impact the ADA has had on their lives. Additionally, they are asking people with disabilities to identify issues that have yet to be addressed, which could potentially be incorporated into the GCPD’s work plan for policy and legislative advocacy.

To submit your story and help to identify barriers which still exist, visit GCPD’s website at: https://gcpd.wisconsin.gov.

