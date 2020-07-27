Advertisement

Beaver Dam man sentenced to two years in prison for punching, head butting police officer

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to two years in prison for punching an officer, according to a Dodge County Circuit Court release.

Beaver Dam Police conducted a welfare check on Eric Henson on Jan. 12, 2020 and found he was not dangerous. A short time later, however, Henson sent threatening messages and police arrested him for a domestic dispute.

When officers tried to arrest him, Henson became combative. He punched and head butted an officer while being secured and yelled and screamed “you’re dead!” at the officers trying to handcuff him.

Henson was sentenced Monday for two years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision for Battery or Threat to an Officer.

