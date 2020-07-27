Advertisement

Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 home runs in 9-1 romp over Brewers

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) -- Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series.

Chatwood gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season. He struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago.

Contreras smacked an RBI double in the Cubs’ four-run fourth and a long solo homer in the seventh.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Forward Madison falls to North Texas in 2020 League One opener

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Nine months after their last appearance on the pitch, Forward Madison finally made their 2020 USL League One debut, but still search for their first win of the season.

Sports

Yelich goes yard; Brewers bounce back with 8-3 win in Chicago

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
It took one more game than Milwaukee fans would have liked, but thanks to two home runs the Brewers earned their first win of the 2020 season, 8-3 over the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Sports

Packers one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Green Bay Packers are one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latest News

Sports

Brewers fall to Chicago Cubs 3-0 in season opener

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
The lone highlight of opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers, was seeing the return of regular season baseball.The Brewers dropped the 2020 season opener to the Cubs 3 - 0 in Chicago.

Sports

Christian Yelich breaks Wrigley Field scoreboard during batting practice

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
It appears Christian Yelich is already doing some damage after he apparently hit a ball right into the scoreboard at Wrigley Field, breaking part of the screen.

Sports

NFL season will start on time, as NFLPA approves CBA changes

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The NFL Players Association Board of Representatives has voted in favor 29-3 of adopting amendments that cancel all preseason games for the 2020 season, according to a statement from the NFLPA.

Nfl

At 8 lbs. 1 oz., Russell Wilson picks up his biggest ‘Win’ yet

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
When it comes to baby names, it’s former Wisconsin Badger star Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara for the “Win”!

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Delayed dreams: Badger athletes continue to prepare for Olympics

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By George Balkeji
From Lake Shore trail to the backyard, and the town pool, you may come across some of our nation's top athletes - like 2018 national champion wrestler, Seth Gross who's pursuing a dream that has been delayed.