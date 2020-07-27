Advertisement

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Minn. (Gray News) - A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media.

Police were called Saturday to the Walmart in Marshall, in the southwest part of the state, on a report that two shoppers were wearing the mask with the symbol used by the Nazi Party.

The Star Tribune reports another shopper, who is a vicar of a southwest Minnesota parish, posted video on Facebook of the man and woman being confronted by others in the store.

“If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” said the woman in the video in reference to presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The vicar told the Associated Press that the masks “nauseated” and “shocked her.”

“I was speechless and shocked. I have heard of (things like this) happening in other places but I never thought I would see something like that,” she said.

Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them. KARE reports the notices prevent them from visiting any Walmart location for at least one year.

Walmart says the Arkansas-based retailer “will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment” in its business.

“We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store,” said the company in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is among many retailers who are requiring customers across the country to use face coverings. An order requiring Minnesotans to wear masks while inside public areas went into effect Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Scene of gas leak in Marshall cleared, residents allowed back home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dane County dispatch says a car hit a gas line in Marshall early Monday morning, leading to evacuations on West Main St.

National

RAW: Police release body cam footage of Seattle protest declared riot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police said in a series of tweets that demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and explosives at officers.

News

Dane Co. District Attorney responds to protesters

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dane County District Attorney Ismael R. Ozanne responded to protesters he says were outside his home.

National

US consulate closure draws tourist attention in China

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
China ordered the closure in retaliation for the U.S. shutting down the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which officials alleged was being used for illegal spying.

Latest News

National

Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu after its closure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sam McNeil
China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which officials alleged was a nest of spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas.

News

Q&A: Human resources expert breaks down workers’ rights amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, a recent Qualtrics study finds that two out of three Americans are uncomfortable returning to work amid the pandemic.

News

State Street businesses start slow recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

State Street businesses struggle to recover

Updated: 6 hours ago
While some businesses have reopened, many are still struggling after coronavirus closures and damage from unrest that turned violent in early May and late June.

National Politics

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

News

30th anniversary of the American’s with Disabilities Act celebrated

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities (GCPD) is recognizing the 30th anniversary of the signing of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA), according to an official press release.