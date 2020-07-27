Advertisement

Dane Co. District Attorney responds to protesters

Dane Co. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne
Dane Co. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County District Attorney Ismael R. Ozanne responded to protesters he says were chanting outside of his house in a press release Sunday.

According to the press release, protesters chanted “F*** Ozanne,” outside Ozanne’s house until 1:00 a.m. in the morning, along with other chants.

Ozanne said the protesters organizing were meant to intimidate him into not doing his job unless it was in a way the protesters approved of.

“Your protest was about trying to intimidate me and my family so I would drop the charges against people who have been arrested for crimes committed under the cover of what have largely been peaceful protests in the city and county I grew up in and have lived in,” Ozanne said in the press release.

He added that he was raised by a Black mother who fought for racial justice and became the youngest person to become a staff member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

“I grew up knowing the history of racism in America and how it worked hand-in-hand with government entities to deny people of color their full rights as Americans. I grew up knowing what it is like to be Black in America and how there is intergenerational trauma that is passed on to each generation of Black children,” Ozanne said.

Ozanne said he chose his career under the belief that government should play a role in keeping people safe, holding criminals accountable, and protecting crime victims while also re-examining and confronting how racism in the criminal justice process and in other areas of governance have maintained racial inequality.

Ozanne encouraged those committed to justice in Dane County to call him to discuss how to reduce incarceration, to reduce the root causes of crime, and to reduce the shootings in the community, while at the same time increasing the health and wealth of people of color in the community.

“If you are committed to justice and to talking about how we can work to make Dane County a better place for all citizens, you know my phone number – you put it on flyers – and you are welcome to call me,” Ozanne said.

NBC15 is working to confirm when protests took place outside of Ozanne’s home.

