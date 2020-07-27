Advertisement

DNR: Menomonee Valley clean-up project complete

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin environmental officials say the city of Milwaukee has finished a 30-year project to clean up and restore a 110-acre brownfield near Miller Park.

The Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the agency issued a case closure letter to the city on May 1.

The letter means that cleanup work within the Menomonee Valley Industrial Center is over and the city has restored the site to the extent practicable.

For more than 125 years the property served as a manufacturing site before it was abandoned. 

