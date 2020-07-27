Advertisement

Green Bay mask mandate takes effect Monday

The mask mandate requires a face covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s citywide mask mandate goes into effect Monday. The mandate requires people to wear masks in public places to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The mask mandate requires a face covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth. The mask can be cloth or manufactured. It must be secured with ear straps or tied to prevent slipping.

Face shields are also allowed.

Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Monday, July 27, 2020

Masks must be worn in indoor areas accessible to the public and taxis, car services, ride shares and other for-hire vehicles.

Everyone who is age five and older is required to wear a mask.

The city defines a public place as: “This is an area to which the public usually has access. An individual’s place of residence is not a public space. Places of worship are exempted from being public spaces, under the ordinance. All persons must wear a mask when they are inside any structure to which the public usually has access, in the City of Green Bay. These include but are not limited to: restaurants, stores, barber shops, salons, public buildings such as schools, government buildings and museums, gyms, hallways, and offices. Lobbies, pool areas and dining areas in hotels are public places, but individual sleeping rooms are not.”

Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Friday, July 24, 2020

There are several exemptions. Scroll down for the list.

CLICK HERE to read the city’s mask resolution.

The fine for violating the mask mandate is $10. It’s a municipal forfeiture.

Businesses who fail to comply may be subject to administrative action regarding their licenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks. The coronavirus is spread from person-to-person from respiratory droplets. Those droplets are produced when a person coughs, sneezes or talks, according to the CDC.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

As of July 26, Wisconsin had tallied 48,827 positive cases of coronavirus. The state says 892 people with the virus have died.

Brown County lists 3,766 positive cases and 50 deaths related to coronavirus. Only Milwaukee County and Dane County have more cases. CLICK HERE for county-by-county data.

Have a question about Green Bay’s mask mandate? CLICK HERE for a list of frequently asked questions.

There are some exemptions to Green Bay’s mask policy. The city lists the exemptions as follows:

  • People who have trouble breathing.
  • People who are unconscious or incapacitated.
  • People who are unable to remove their mask without assistance.
  • People who shouldn’t wear a face covering due to a medical condition, mental health condition or disability.
  • People communicating with those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
  • People who can’t wear a face covering because it would create a risk related to work, as determined by government safety guidelines.
  • People who are receiving services where wearing a face covering would not be practical or feasible.
  • People who are eating and/or drinking in a restaurant, coffee shop or bar.
  • People who are speaking to an audience, either live or broadcasted. In this case, the speaker will stand at least 6 feet away from the audience (social distancing).
  • People who are exercising. In this case, those exercising will social distance from one another. When the patron has finished exercising, they will put on a mask to walk around the facility.
  • People who are inside a place of worship.
  • Whenever federal, state or local law otherwise prohibit wearing a face covering
  • When it’s necessary to evaluate or verify a person’s identity.

