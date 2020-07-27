Advertisement

Highland woman injured in UTV crash

The UTV driver was arrested after the incident
(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old woman was injured late Saturday night when the UTV she was riding in crashed in the Town of Cottage Grove.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Highland woman, whose name was not released, suffered non-life threatening in the wreck and was taken to UW Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along Hubred Lane and remains under investigation.

The 25-year-old Deerfield man behind the wheel of the UTV, Khomon G. Uphoff, was taken into custody by a Dept. of Natural Resources warden and booked into the Dane co. jail on a count of Causing Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The other passenger, a 21 year-old Cottage Grove man, was not injured in the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases drop below 600, additional death reported

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 590 new cases on Monday.

State

DNR: Menomonee Valley clean-up project complete

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin environmental officials say the city of Milwaukee has finished a 30-year project to clean up and restore a 110-acre brownfield near Miller Park.

Crime

Madison police investigating church break-in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is still searching for the suspect who broke into a church and apparently left bloodied.

News

Rhodes-Conway: Madison police union’s no confidence vote is “sowing division”

Updated: 3 hours ago
The MPPOA says 95 percent of its members voted for the declaration after endorsing Rhodes-Conway in 2019.

Latest News

Local

In-Person absentee voting begins in Madison on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The city announced there will be curbside absentee voting at the City Clerk’s office downtown and several other locations throughout Madison.

Consumer

Target won’t open on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another major retailer has decided to let its employees stay home for Thankgiving.

State

Wisconsin friends split $22 million Powerball jackpot after 1992 promise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

News

Madison Police Department comments on incident outside south side police station

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
MPD says protesters did not barricade the station's doors, but did stand in the driveway Sunday night.

News

Birthdays for Monday, July 27

Updated: 7 hours ago
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!

Local

New report detailing financial hardship in Dane County

Updated: 8 hours ago
The ALICE report details people in Dane County who make an income above the federal poverty level but still struggle to get basic necessities.