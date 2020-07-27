Highland woman injured in UTV crash

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old woman was injured late Saturday night when the UTV she was riding in crashed in the Town of Cottage Grove.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Highland woman, whose name was not released, suffered non-life threatening in the wreck and was taken to UW Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along Hubred Lane and remains under investigation.

The 25-year-old Deerfield man behind the wheel of the UTV, Khomon G. Uphoff, was taken into custody by a Dept. of Natural Resources warden and booked into the Dane co. jail on a count of Causing Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The other passenger, a 21 year-old Cottage Grove man, was not injured in the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.