In-Person absentee voting begins in Madison on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In-person absentee voting begins on Tuesday in Madison.

The city announced Monday there will be curbside absentee voting at the City Clerk’s office downtown and several other locations throughout the city.

The in-person absentee voting window is also limited to two weeks across the state after a recent appeals court decision.

The absentee voting locations were chosen following a voting access analysis following the April elections.

ABSENTEE VOTING LOCATIONS

· Madison College Truax Campus Human & Protective Services Parking Lot, 1701 Pearson Street Weekdays July 28 - August 7, 10am - 6pm

· Madison College South Campus, 2429 Perry Street Far west side of parking lot, along Perry Street Weekdays July 28 - August 7, 10 am - 6pm

· Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin Street Weekdays July 28 - 31, 2 - 6pm Saturday, August 1, 12- 4pm

· Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park Street Line up on to the right of the line of cones parallel with Park Street facing the library. Saturday, August 1, 12-4pm Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12- 4pm

· Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Avenue Weekdays, July 28 - 31, 2- 6 pm Saturday, August 1, 12- 4pm

· Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Avenue Weekdays, July 28 - August 7, 2- 6pm Saturday, August 1, 12- 4pm Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12- 4pm

· Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road Weekdays, July 28 - August 7, 2 - 6pm Saturday, August 1, 12 - 4pm Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12- 4pm

· Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road Weekdays, August 3 - 7, 2- 6pm Saturday, August 8 (pre-registered voters only), 12- 4pm

· Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road Saturday, August 1, 10 am - 1 pm Sunday, August 2, 1 - 4 pm

· Lake Edge UCC & Christ The Solid Rock Church, 4200 Buckeye Road Saturday, August 1, 2 - 6 pm Sunday, August 2, 10 am - 3 pm

· Penn Park, 2101 Fisher Street Saturday, August 1, 9 am - 4 pm Sunday, August 2, 10 am - 4 pm

· Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road Saturday, August 1, 12 - 4 pm Sunday, August 2, 12 - 4 pm

· Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard Saturday, August 1, 12 - 4 pm Sunday, August 2, 12 - 4 pm

The Clerk’s Office is working on absentee voting plans on UW-Madison’s campus the week of August 3 and will announce the times and locations later this week.

Voters are reminded the August Primary is when people pick a political party and vote only for candidates within that party.

Voters can bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their ballot.

Absentee clerks will be wearing face masks and high visibility vests. They will disinfect pens, clipboards, and envelope sealers after each use. They will check for voter ID through the vehicle window.

If voters need to register to vote, the absentee clerk will view the proof of address through the vehicle window.

VOTER ID

Voters need to present a photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot. The Madison Clerk says the following are accepted under state law:

Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/06/2018 (date of the last November election)

Wisconsin photo ID issued by the Department of Transportation expiring after 11/06/2018

U.S. passport (book or card) expiring after 11/06/2018

Military ID card expiring after 11/06/2018

Certificate of Naturalization issued within the last two years

Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID card receipt

ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains an issuance date, a student signature, and an expiration date within two years of issuance; card must be accompanied by proof of current enrollment

Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card

Out-of-state driver licenses, out-of-state ID cards, faculty ID cards, and high school ID cards are not acceptable forms of voter identification.

The address on you ID does not matter when proving identity. The name on the ID must match the name on the poll book.

