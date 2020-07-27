Madison Police Department comments on incident outside south side police station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is sharing details on what happened at a south side police station Sunday night.

A post on social media claimed a group of protesters surrounded the station on Hughes Place and “barricaded the doors with officers inside.” Madison police’s officer-in-charge told NBC15 protesters did not barricade the police station’s doors, but were grouped outside.

The OIC said the incident started around 6 p.m. when protesters blocked off the street. They estimated there were around 30 protesters, sharing that the group was in the driveway of the police station, making it harder for officers to get in and out.

Madison police shared that there was no use of force by officers or protesters and no arrests were made.

The protest comes as Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne released a statement sharing that protesters were outside his home over the weekend.

