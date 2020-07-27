Madison police investigating church break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is still searching for the suspect who broke into a church and apparently left bloodied.

According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect broke into Ridgeway Church, 3245 E. Washington Ave., over the weekend. The incident was reported to police Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a church worker found an outside window broken as well as several more inside the church, including one that led into an office. The suspects had rifled through several filing cabinets, they noted.

Authorities are still trying to determine if anything was stolen.

The report added that smeared blood had been found at the church.

