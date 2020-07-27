Middleton man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of a 48-year-old Middleton man who died after his motorcycle was hit over the weekend.

He was identified as Lesley L. Neisius on Monday.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Century Avenue on Saturday morning for a motorcycle that was struck by a vehicle.

Middleton police say Neisius was taken to UW Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

They said there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by either Neisius or the 55-year-old driver from Verona.

They said the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.