Much more comfortable today

Cooler and drier air will settle into the area today
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! This week could wind up being one of the nicest weeks so far this summer! It’s not going to be too hot or humid. Plus, rain chances are not looking very good.

This morning is warm and muggy. Most of the area is waking up to temperatures near or just above 70 degrees. Most of the area probably won’t have to worry about any weather problems out the door this morning. However, the ingredients are there for areas of fog.

The weather will only improve throughout the day. Our humidity levels will drop throughout the day as drier air moves into the area. From a humidity stand point, it’s going to feel much more comfortable outside this afternoon. This afternoon will also be seasonably warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There will also be a lot more sunshine to go around during the second half of the day.

Backyard Forecast - Monday
Backyard Forecast - Monday(WMTV NBC15)
Muggy Meter - Monday 4 p.m.
Muggy Meter - Monday 4 p.m.(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Overnight lows will be on either side of 60 degrees. With the drier air in place, tonight will be much more comfortable.

The best chance of rain this week will likely come on Tuesday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the area will stay dry, though. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

A stray shower or storm could linger into Wednesday, mainly along the WI-IL border. By Wednesday, the better rain chances will likely stay just south of the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Upcoming Rain Chances
Upcoming Rain Chances(WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek looks dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be seasonably warm with highs near or just above 80 degrees and overnight lows on either side of 60 degrees.

Rain and storm chances could return for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

