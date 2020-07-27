New report detailing financial hardship in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ALICE, asset limited, income constrained, employed, report released by United Way reveals that 30 percent of Dane County households struggled to make ends meet before COVID-19. 11 percent of those households fall under the ALICE category that means those people make an income above the federal poverty level but still struggle to make ends meet when it comes to basic necessities like food, housing and child care.

Josie Bridges works two jobs and still struggles to provide for her young son and pay all her bills. “It is definitely expensive to live in Dane County. Even when you’re working two jobs and a lot of hours you’re still not meeting your daily needs without struggling,” Bridges said.

United Way provides resources for people in Dane County, like their 2-1-1 line that provides resources in health care, mental health services, housing, food etc. Bridges said she has utilized 211 frequently during the pandemic.

“Some days are better than others. But I just try to stay focused because I have someone who is depending on me that needs me to you know figure things out on a daily basis for a better life for the both of us,” Bridges said.

The ALICE report details that 11 percent of households statewide fall under the federal poverty level and 23 percent of those households can be categorized as ALICE. That equals about 812,000 households struggle to make ends meet before COVID-19.

If you would like to help people struggle in Dane County and statewide you can donate to the United Way website.

“We’re not lazy, we’re hard working individuals that deserve to have a better quality of life. Just taking consideration that we are human and we are not lazy and we’re not asking for a handout we’re just asking for support,” Bridges said.

