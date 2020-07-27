Number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases drop below 600, additional death reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases is at its lowest in two weeks, falling below 600 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 590 new cases on Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 914. The seven-day average on Sunday was at 730.

The lower numbers are not unusual for Mondays, which tend to have not only a lower amount of new cases reported, but also a number of tests performed.

DHS reported just over 6,900 tests were performed, and 8.5 percent of those had a positive result. The state’s current testing capacity is at 24,156. To date, 873,322 people have been throughout the state for COVID-19.

Last Monday, roughly the same number of tests were performed, but 10.1-percent of those tests returned positive.

An additional death was also reported, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 893.

So far, 49,417 people have become infected with the virus in Wisconsin. The state reports 37,971 of those have recovered, with 9,946 cases currently active.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE GROUP

The 20-29 age group still accounts for 25-percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, that’s 12,586 cases, says DHS. The 30-39 age group accounts for 17-percent of the cases.

Those over 60-years-old account for 17 percent of the cases, but they account for 87-percent of the total deaths from the virus.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 62 2 Brown Co. 3,768 50 Columbia Co. 196 1 Dane Co. 3,780 34 Dodge Co. 622 5 Grant Co. 291 14 Green Co. 120 1 Green Lake Co. 49 0 Iowa Co. 57 0 Jefferson Co. 516 4 Juneau Co. 109 1 Lafayette Co. 99 0 Marquette Co. 67 1 Milwaukee Co. 18,302 427 Richland Co. 21 4 Rock Co. 1,299 25 Sauk Co. 293 3 Waukesha Co. 3,092 43

