Advertisement

Number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases drop below 600, additional death reported

(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases is at its lowest in two weeks, falling below 600 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 590 new cases on Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 914. The seven-day average on Sunday was at 730.

The lower numbers are not unusual for Mondays, which tend to have not only a lower amount of new cases reported, but also a number of tests performed.

DHS reported just over 6,900 tests were performed, and 8.5 percent of those had a positive result. The state’s current testing capacity is at 24,156. To date, 873,322 people have been throughout the state for COVID-19.

Last Monday, roughly the same number of tests were performed, but 10.1-percent of those tests returned positive.

An additional death was also reported, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 893.

So far, 49,417 people have become infected with the virus in Wisconsin. The state reports 37,971 of those have recovered, with 9,946 cases currently active.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE GROUP

The 20-29 age group still accounts for 25-percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, that’s 12,586 cases, says DHS. The 30-39 age group accounts for 17-percent of the cases.

Those over 60-years-old account for 17 percent of the cases, but they account for 87-percent of the total deaths from the virus.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.622
Brown Co.3,76850
Columbia Co.1961
Dane Co.3,78034
Dodge Co.6225
Grant Co.29114
Green Co.1201
Green Lake Co.490
Iowa Co.570
Jefferson Co.5164
Juneau Co.1091
Lafayette Co.990
Marquette Co.671
Milwaukee Co.18,302427
Richland Co.214
Rock Co.1,29925
Sauk Co.2933
Waukesha Co.3,09243

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

DNR: Menomonee Valley clean-up project complete

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin environmental officials say the city of Milwaukee has finished a 30-year project to clean up and restore a 110-acre brownfield near Miller Park.

Local

Highland woman injured in UTV crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 24-year-old woman was injured late Saturday night when the UTV she was riding in crashed in the Town of Cottage Grove.

Crime

Madison police investigating church break-in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is still searching for the suspect who broke into a church and apparently left bloodied.

News

Rhodes-Conway: Madison police union’s no confidence vote is “sowing division”

Updated: 3 hours ago
The MPPOA says 95 percent of its members voted for the declaration after endorsing Rhodes-Conway in 2019.

Latest News

Consumer

Target won’t open on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another major retailer has decided to let its employees stay home for Thankgiving.

State

Wisconsin friends split $22 million Powerball jackpot after 1992 promise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two friends in Menomonie were finally able to make good on a promise that if either of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings.

News

Madison Police Department comments on incident outside south side police station

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
MPD says protesters did not barricade the station's doors, but did stand in the driveway Sunday night.

News

Birthdays for Monday, July 27

Updated: 7 hours ago
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!

Local

New report detailing financial hardship in Dane County

Updated: 8 hours ago
The ALICE report details people in Dane County who make an income above the federal poverty level but still struggle to get basic necessities.

Coronavirus

Green Bay mask mandate takes effect Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Masks must be worn in indoor areas accessible to the public and taxis, car services, ride shares and other for-hire vehicles.