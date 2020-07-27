Advertisement

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.
Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.(|Jasmin Adous | Jasmin Adous)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

The fitness center chain announced Monday the mandate will go into effect in August. Employees are already required to wear face coverings.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much-needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy,” CEO Chris Rondeau said.

“Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

This new policy comes as the company has already implemented additional sanitation measures and social distancing strategies. Planet Fitness added an app feature that lets members know how many people are in a location.

Planet Fitness also offers at-home workout videos on its social media channels for those who don’t want to go to gyms to exercise.

The company operates more than 2,000 fitness centers in 50 states and claims to have more than 15 million members. Planet Fitness currently has approximately 1,450 locations open in 46 states.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sauk County forced to cancel free two-day COVID-19 testing event

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Sauk County Public Health is forced to cancel the two days of free, drive-thru testing for residents and workers in the Wisconsin Dells area because the parking lot where the testing was supposed to take place is no longer available for use, according to a statement released Monday.

Local

UW System receives $2 million to bolster online learning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System has received a $2 million gift from an anonymous donor to beef up online learning this semester.

State

Carbon monoxide leak sickens Fond du Lac warehouse workers

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fire officials in Fond du Lac say a carbon monoxide leak has sickened workers at a Quality Packaging warehouse.

National

White House Rose Garden getting face-lift

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already under way to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, the iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office.

National Politics

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Green Bay mask mandate in effect

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Masks must be worn in indoor areas accessible to the public and taxis, car services, ride shares and other for-hire vehicles.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Local

Suspects arrested in attack on state senator during protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The two people who were identified as persons of interest in the attack on a sitting state senator on the night of the demonstrations during which two landmark statues were toppled have turned themselves into authorities.

News

Beaver Dam man sentenced to two years in prison for punching, head butting police officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
When officers tried to arrest him, Henson became combative. He punched and head butted an officer while being secured and yelled and screamed “you’re dead!” at the officers trying to handcuff him.

Local

Names released of Beloit men who died after being pulled from pond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two men who died after being pulled from a pond in the Town of Rock over the weekend.