Q&A: Human resources expert breaks down workers’ rights amid pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, a recent Qualtrics study finds that two out of three Americans are uncomfortable returning to work amid the pandemic.

Ashlie Johnson, Brooke HR owner, has over a decade of experience in human resources. Johnson answered commonly asked questions about returning to the office amid COVID-19.

Q: Can you refuse to return to work if you feel unsafe amid the pandemic?

A: Yes, but there are consequences. Generally speaking, an employer can fire you if you refuse to come back to work. Most workers in the United States are employed “at will,” meaning that an employer can fire them for any reason that is not deemed illegal.

Individuals who are at greater risk from the Coronavirus can still be required to return to work, but they can ask for special considerations, The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires employers to engage in an “interactive process” to try and provide reasonable accommodations for all employees with a disability who request one.

If you’re nervous to return because you’re pregnant, be aware that the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, which applies to employers with 15 or more employees, requires employers to provide the same kind of accommodations to pregnant employees as disabled employees, Johnson said.

Q: If you refuse to wear a mask at work, can you be fired?

With some exceptions, employers have always been able to institute policies as they see fit, including safety protocols.

As most states follow the at-will employment doctrine, employees can be terminated for refusing to comply with an employer’s policies as long as those policies are not illegal or hazardous, Johnson said.

Q: Is the employer allowed to take your temperature before entering?

In the past the answer would have been no. Measuring an employee's body temperature was a medical examination, and the EEOC and The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits medical examinations unless they are job-related and consistent with business necessity.

But, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) gave employers the green light to take employees’ temperatures in guidance that was updated March 18, Johnsons said.

Q: Do you have to share COVID results with your employer?

Workers who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 at work, home, or elsewhere should notify their employers.

Employers can ask employees to provide the following information:

· A positive result for COVID-19;

· Symptoms of infection with COVID-19, e.g., fever of or over 100.4°F, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat;

· “Close contact” (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control) with any person who has tested positive for, or has otherwise been diagnosed with, COVID-19 infection within the preceding 14 days;

· Whether the employee has been asked to self-quarantine by a health official within the preceding 14 days;

· Whether the employee has traveled to, or stopped over in, a country for which the CDC has issued a Level 3 travel health notice; and

· Depending on geographic location, whether the employee is considered “high risk” for COVID-19 infection, meaning over age 60, pregnant, or suffering from diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, asthma, HIV, or similar conditions.

All of this information should be kept private just like any other medical information that an employee might share with HR, Johnson said.

Q: Can you be forced to get tested for COVID?

Generally no, but employers may be able to require employees to be tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and, nonetheless, assert that they are fit for work.

If an employee has COVID symptoms or tests positive, they do have wage protection through the FFCRA so it’s in both the employee and employer’s best interest to get the test, Johnson said.

