Sauk County forced to cancel free two-day COVID-19 testing event

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County Public Health is forced to cancel the two days of free, drive-thru testing for residents and workers in the Wisconsin Dells area because the parking lot where the testing was supposed to take place is no longer available for use, according to a statement released Monday.

The testing event was originally scheduled for July 28 and July 29 at the Crystal Grand Theatre, 430 W Munrove Ave., Wisconsin Dells.

“We are obviously very disappointed that the original venue decided to cancel the use of its parking lot for this free testing event for the people of the Wisconsin Dells area,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer. “We hope to find another location that will serve the needs of these residents and workers as soon as possible.”

The county is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases as 65 percent of all cases since the beginning of the pandemic have occurred in July.

