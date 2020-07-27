Several Marshall homes evacuated after crash causes gas leak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch says several homes near the 300 block of Main St. in Marshall are being evacuated for a gas leak.

A dispatcher tells NBC15 that a car hit a gas line likely causing the leak. No fires or injuries have been reported at this time. Multiple agencies are currently on scene.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.

