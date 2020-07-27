Shots fired, burglary, theft from vehicles on the rise in Midtown district, says Madison police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department’s Midtown District captain believes a “surge in shots fired incidents” will continue, based on current data trends.

Captain Jason Freedman outlined the latest crime statistics for the Midtown District on Monday. The district covers from Lake Mendota to the City of Fitchburg and Gammon Road to Park Street.

Map of the Midtown District (Madison Police Dept./Google)

He says last year, a single shots fired call was recorded in June. This year, there has been three shots calls in the same month. For the city he says last year, police responded to 11 shots fired calls in June, and this year during the same month, officers responded to 29 shots fired calls.

“Tragically a firearms related homicide took place recently, but we have been very fortunate in that few of these incidents have resulted in serious injury or death, despite many occupied homes being struck and large quantities of rounds being fired,” wrote Freedman on the MPD Police Blotter. “However, the sheer volume of these incidents and the ongoing resources committed to daily protest activities present significant challenges to investigating these crimes.”

Freedman added COVID-19 protocols and extended shifts have reduced their ability to be proactive. He said during a recent shots fired call on Allied Drive, a majority of the Midtown night-shift officers responded. He said while those four officers were there, a second shots fired call took place.

As far as burglaries, last June 11 burglaries were reported, and in June 2020, 17 were reported.

Theft from autos nearly doubled in a year-to-year comparison. Freedman says this year, his officers responded to 50 theft from vehicle calls compared to last year’s 27.

“I expect that there will continue to be a spike in property crimes,” wrote Freedman. “However, many burglaries and theft from autos are committed by a small group; sometimes it only takes one license plate, photo, or report to MPD to identify and arrest these perpetrators, so be vigilant and call us if you think you have suspect information.”

