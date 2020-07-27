Advertisement

Target won’t open on Thanksgiving Day

The retail giant joins Walmart in taking Black Friday Eve off
(KEVN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another major retailer has decided to let its employees stay home for Thankgiving.

On Tuesday, Target announced its stores will be closed that day, telling customers to “kick back, relax and enjoy a long nap after you finish that last piece of Thanksgiving turkey.”

Many stores had been staying open at least part of the day on Turkey Day to give shoppers a jump on Black Friday savings. Instead of having shoppers pour into its stores on Black Friday Eve, the retail giant said it plans to start its holiday sales even earlier.

Last week, Walmart decided not to open on Thanksgiving as well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

