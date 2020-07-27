Advertisement

UW System receives $2 million to bolster online learning

(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin System has received a $2 million gift from an anonymous donor to beef up online learning this semester.

UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson announced the gift on Monday. The system plans to use the money to train faculty and support staff in online teaching, equip students with laptops, tablets and hotspots.

“Last March, our faculty, staff, and students did a great job adapting to online teaching, advising, and learning, and UW System laid the groundwork to make a rapid pivot successful,” Thompson said. “The Online Learning Initiative will give us the tools to get better.”

System schools shut down in-person classes in March as the coronavirus pandemic seized the country.

The system plans to reopen this fall with a mix of in-person classes and online courses. Some students have complained that the online approach was lacking in the spring. 

