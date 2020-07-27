Advertisement

Vehicle fire causes lane closures on I-39 southbound

(KWQC)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire on I-39/90/94 southbound before CTH CS is blocking the two right lanes, according to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred around 5:05 p.m. Monday evening. The State Patrol estimates lane closures for the next hour.

No injuries have been reported by DOT at this time.

