Vehicle fire causes lane closures on I-39 southbound
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire on I-39/90/94 southbound before CTH CS is blocking the two right lanes, according to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The incident occurred around 5:05 p.m. Monday evening. The State Patrol estimates lane closures for the next hour.
No injuries have been reported by DOT at this time.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.