WIAC cancels fall conference seasons, championships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is cancelling its conference seasons and championships in five fall sports and moving two others to the spring.

On Monday, conference officials rolled out their “Return to Play” plan for the coming year. It cancels the conference seasons and championships for football, women’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross-country. Athletic programs will be allowed to hold practices and training sessions, however, provided that they do so within the guidelines set by the NCAA.

The conference says it is still considering letting schools schedule non-conference games for football, women’s soccer, and volleyball this spring.

Women’s tennis and women’s golf have been suspended as well, but the WIAC intends to move their conference schedule and championships to the spring semester. Those sports too will be able to hold practices and train.

Conference officials have not made any decisions regarding when and if winter sports get underway on time.

