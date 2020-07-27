Advertisement

Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development Director inducted into 4-H National Hall of Fame

Greg Hutchins was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame.
Greg Hutchins was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Former Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development Director Greg Hutchins was inducted into the 4-H National Hall of Fame.

“Throughout my decades of service with 4-H, I’ve seen many examples of excellence among the professionals and volunteers that work with 4-H youth across the United States,” said Hutchins. “To have my work considered worthy of the National Hall of Fame comes as a very special honor for me.”

Hutchins joined the UW-Madison Division of Extension in 1994. He served as a State 4-H Youth Development Director and Assistant Dena before retiring in 2015.

During his tenure, the UW Board of Regents honored the 4-H Youth Development program with the Regents Teaching Excellence Award, making 4-H the first Extension program to earn that UW System award.

Before coming to the state, Hutchins worked in 4-H programs in Kansas Nebraska, Minnesota, and Alabama.

“The core values of 4-H continue to be relevant today,” says Hutchins. “Being productive, building community, making contributions - using our Head, Heart, Hands, and Health to improve our world.”

Last year, he was inducted into Wisconsin’s 4-H Hall of Fame.

National 4-H Hall of Fame honorees will be celebrated later this year.

