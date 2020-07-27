Advertisement

Wisconsin provides farmers with $41.6M in coronavirus relief, announces Round 2

State reports $8.4M left after first round
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin has already provided more than $40 million in coronavirus relief to thousands of farmers - and is making plans to distribute millions more.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced the Wisconsin Farm Support Program had paid out $41.6 million of the $50 million made available as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion CARES Act. The money is meant to provide direct aid to farmers to help cover losses caused by the pandemic.

In all, 12,000 farmers each received a $3,500 payment from the program, according to the governor’s office.

“I know this won’t cover all the impacts our farmers have faced, but farmers have always had our back and we have to have theirs,” Evers said.

With over $8 million remaining in the fund, state officials are prepping for another round of payments. This second round is open to farmers with gross incomes between $10,000 and $5 million. Applications will be accepted between August 10-24.

The Dept. of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said their goal is to give away all of the $50 million provided to as many farmers as possible. His agency is working with the Dept. of Revenue to distribute the money.

Dept. of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca added that his agency plans to use the same process they used in the first round this time, describing it as “simple (and) customer-focused.”

More information on the program and how to apply can be found here.

