Juvenile driver crashes into Madison home, 3 arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries were reported after a juvenile driver crashed into a home with a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the unidentified driver crashed into a home on the 1200 block of S. Whitney Way just after 1 a.m. Officers shared that the car was bring pursued by multiple outside agencies when it crashed.

Two others were detained prior to the crash, and the juvenile driver was arrested after the crash.

Evidence of rifle ammunition and burglary tools were recovered from the vehicle. Investigators are looking at additional property damage and evidence.

