Another round of storms possible Tuesday

Showers and storms possible by the evening.
Showers and storms possible by the evening.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Calm conditions will stick around into early Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front. This will bring increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon and the chance of a few storms by Tuesday evening and night. While severe weather should avoid us, there is the chance of a stronger storm or two along with heavy downpours. An isolated shower remains possible through early Wednesday before mostly sunny skies take over through the end of the week.

Temperatures will be very seasonable as we push through the final stretch of July. Look for highs into the lower 80s with lows into the lower 60s. Humidity levels will also be very tolerable over the next couple of days. A new weathermaker will approach for the weekend just in time to welcome August. This will bring a chance of rain Saturday night and into Sunday.

