Baraboo students to return to the classroom this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re learning more about district reopening plans for the fall. We now know that Baraboo students will return to their classrooms this fall.

Monday night, the board voted on a plan that includes in-person instruction, requiring students and staff to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

For families who don’t feel comfortable with that option, online learning is available but the district is asking families to stick with their choice until the second half of the year.

The district says depending on circumstances, at any time they may need to move between in person learning, hybrid, or full virtual.

We have also learned that Verona schools will begin the year with virtual learning for most students with the option of in-person learning for some grade levels.

Also recently decided, Waunakee schools will begin with online learning as well.

