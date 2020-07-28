Advertisement

Baraboo students to return to the classroom this fall

By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re learning more about district reopening plans for the fall. We now know that Baraboo students will return to their classrooms this fall.

Monday night, the board voted on a plan that includes in-person instruction, requiring students and staff to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

For families who don’t feel comfortable with that option, online learning is available but the district is asking families to stick with their choice until the second half of the year.

The district says depending on circumstances, at any time they may need to move between in person learning, hybrid, or full virtual.

We have also learned that Verona schools will begin the year with virtual learning for most students with the option of in-person learning for some grade levels.

Also recently decided, Waunakee schools will begin with online learning as well.

Follow NBC15′s full developing list of school district reopening plans here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

FULL LIST: District Reopening Plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
A full list of reopening plans for area school districts.

Education

Kids app review: Sesame Street Family Play

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Leigh Mills
If you’re stuck at home and looking for new games to play with your young kids, then Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner’s app pick of the week is a good option. It’s called Sesame Street Family Play.

Local

Reopening schools: Janesville families given the option to choose a plan

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
Janesville families given option to choose online or in-person learning

Education

Mineral Point School District adopts mixed in-person, virtual model for start of school year

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Mineral Point School District has voted 5-2 to begin the 2020-21 school year with mixed in-person and virtual classes Monday.

Latest News

Local

Madison students react to decision for virtual learning in the fall

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Madison students share their thoughts on starting the school year with virtual learning.

State

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

Local

Janesville School District is seeking community feedback to address district needs

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Janesville School District Board of Education is conducting a community-wide survey through July 31 to better understand and address the district’s facility and financial needs.

News

Madison Teachers Inc. calling for online only classes for 2020-21 school year

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Madison Teachers Inc. union is calling the Madison Metropolitan School District to have 100 percent online learning for the 2020-2021 school year, in an effort to curb to spread of COVID-19.

Education

70 percent of classes at Madison College to be online, per fall plan

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison College President Jack Daniels said in a release Wednesday that at this time, the college anticipates about 70 percent of all learning will happen online.

Sports

In solidarity, UW Badgers to wear uniforms featuring black “W”

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison sports teams are showing solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities by creating a new uniform that features the university crest logo with a black “W.”