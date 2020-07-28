Advertisement

Edgewood College commits to maximizing athlete experience despite postponed fall competitions

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the NACC’s decision to postpone all conference regular-season competition and championship events through December 31, 2020, Edgewood College says they are still committed to getting students back on campus this fall.

"The Presidents of the colleges in our conference are united in our commitment to the health and safety of our student athletes," said Edgewood College President, Dr. Andrew Manion. "While it is disappointing that we will not have the chance to enjoy conference competition this fall, we believe the sacrifice is necessary as we all work toward the common goal of getting COVID-19 under control. Our coaches have been in touch with their players to assure them that they are still part of a team and the teams will have activities throughout the fall in preparation for competition in the spring. We look forward to welcoming our new and returning students back to campus next month."

The college plans to use the additional dates for practice and team contacts allowed by the NCAA as they recognize the importance of routine for many student athletes. Edgewood says the are also allowed to compete in non-conference contests and are working on creating those opportunities as well.

NACC is set to share additional details, including proposed spring calendars, in the coming weeks.

“While we recognize this is disappointing news to student-athletes anxious to get on the field, court, or course in the fall, we look forward to providing a meaningful experience for them in the spring,” said Dr. Eric Fulcomer, NACC president and president of Rockford University. “We thank our athletes and families for their understanding, as well as the shared commitment to meeting the challenges of COVID-19 with the same determined spirit they bring to their respective teams.”

