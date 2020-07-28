Advertisement

Fresh comedy faces, ‘Modern Family’ farewell seek Emmy nods

Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By LYNN ELBER
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

The 72nd prime-time Emmys are the first major entertainment honors to unfold amid the coronavirus' disruption, and Tuesday's virtual announcement makes clear how much improvising is required.

The nominations, typically unveiled with fanfare at the TV academy's Los Angeles headquarters, will be announced online Tuesday by host Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live") and presenters Laverne Cox ("Orange is the New Black"), Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black").

Last year's best series winners "Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" called it a wrap, clearing the path for others to prevail. With the downtime forced on academy TV voters by the virus, the field could include underdogs that benefited from more attention.

Something else to look for: Whether recent social justice tumult affects the Emmys' up-and-down record of ethnic and gender inclusivity in nominations and awards.

On the drama side, "The Morning Show" is aiming for best series and actress bids for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. It's the flagship entry from Apple TV+, one of the new kids on the increasingly competitive streaming block.

"The Handmaid's Tale," which took the best drama trophy in 2017, is vying for its third nomination in the category. "Big Little Lies," last year's winner for best limited series, is hunting for a drama series nod for its second season.

Among the previously nominated drama contenders asking for more: "Succession"; "Better Call Saul"; "The Crown"; "Ozark"; "Stranger Things"; "Westworld"; "This Is Us"; "Pose," and the eighth and final season of past winner "Homeland."

The comedy categories hold the promise of fresh faces, including the Muslim American series "Ramy." Its star and co-creator, Ramy Youssef, earned a Golden Globe in January for his performance.

Others seeking their first top comedy nod include the female-led comedies "Insecure"; "Dead to Me"; "Better Things" and "The Great," with past winner "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also in the running.

Previous nominees "Schitt's Creek," "The Good Place" and "Silicon Valley" are pursuing recognition for their farewell seasons, as is "Modern Family" — which aired for 11 seasons and has five wins to date in the category, a record it shares with "Frasier."

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.

___

Online: http://www.emmys.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

In House hearing, Barr to condemn ‘violent rioters’ at protests after Floyd death

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

AG Barr to testify before House panel

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
AG Barr will defend the federal law enforcement response to protests in Portland, Chicago and other cities.

National Politics

Mayors want US agents blocked from Portland, other cities

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

National

Clashes between federal officers, protesters lead to mess at Portland courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A federal attorney in Oregon says the protests continue to get more aggressive in the middle of the night, leading to trash, debris and fireworks being thrown towards the courthouse.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus: 8,000 kids test positive in Florida; MLB games postponed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
COVID-19 infections are increasing in 22 states, including Florida, where nearly 8,000 children tested positive for the virus in just eight days.

News

Madison home struck by gunfire on north side

Updated: 2 hours ago
A home on Madison’s north side was struck by gunfire on Sunday.

National

Calif. parents accused of murdering 2-year-old son with special needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police made the arrests the day after finding burned remains believed to belong to the 2-year-old boy. Official identification of the body is still underway.

News

Juvenile driver crashes into Madison home, 3 arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evidence of rifle ammunition and burglary tools were recovered from a stolen vehicle in Madison.

National

Woman, 72, dies of her injuries after plane crashes into her Utah home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which also killed the pilot and two passengers on board.

National

4th victim dies after Utah plane crash that killed pilot, infant daughter

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.