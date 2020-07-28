FULL LIST: District Reopening Plans for 20-21 school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin school districts continue working to craft reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a full list by county of where districts stand in those decisions. These plans are subject to change and this list will be updated as we learn of those changes.

DANE COUNTY

Madison Metropolitan School District

The Madison Metropolitan School District will hold classes entirely online through at least October.

Middleton-Cross Plains School District

The Middleton-Cross Plains School District will begin the year with an all virtual start. The district says it hopes to move to a hybrid learning plan when Dane County enters phase three of its reopening plan.

Stoughton Area School District

Stoughton Schools will begin the school year with “enhanced virtual learning”, then follow a phased-in approach. The Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendation on July 20th.

Sun Prairie Area School District

Sun Prairie Area School District administrators expect to start the school year entirely online and does not expect any in-school instruction to happen until at least the second quarter.

Verona Area School District

The Verona Board of Education voted to start the school year virtually for most students with some grade levels receiving the option to return in-person. Parents will have two different instructional models to choose from. The first is an all virtual start with a possible return to classes based on public health data. The second option is all virtual learning for at least the first semester, regardless if in-person learning becomes possible.

Waunakee Community School District

The Waunakee Board of Education decided in a 4-3 vote on a “Enhanced Remote Learning” model. The Enhanced Remote Learning model will be delivered by staff from their classrooms. Families will also have the choice to remain in the Remote Learning model as the district moves to the Hybrid model.

Belleville School District

The Belleville School District board members voted to begin the year under the hybrid model across the district. The district says this model received the most support from both parents and staff in a recent survey.

The district says any family can still opt-in to full-time virtual learning if they choose during the registration process.

Cambridge School District

The Cambridge Board of Education is meeting on July 30th to discuss reopening plans and may make a decision at their meeting.

De Forest Area School District

On July 27th, the DeForest Area School District’s Board of Education approved a reopening plan which gives families two options. Group 1: Virtual only

Group 2: In-person/hybrid/virtual continuum. The Board also supported the administration’s recommendation to begin the Group 2 school year with virtual instruction with the intent to phase in specific small groups of students with educational plans (IEP, ELL, etc) later in September.

The district says it will also look to phase in other groups of students sometime during the first quarter in coordination with Public Health guidance. A detailed description of the Reopening Plan will be sent to all families and staff on Wednesday, July 29.

Deerfield Community School District

On July 27th the school board voted to begin the year with an all virtual start.

McFarland School District

The Board voted on a phased approach to resuming in-person instruction as public health conditions allow.

Framework for the Gradual Reopening of Schools

Step 1: Staff only

Step 2: Remote learning provided by McFarland educators with targeted in-person supports. Remote learning includes scheduled classes and synchronous (real time) interactions among students and teachers.

Step 3: Hybrid/Blended Learning (50% in-person learning, 50% remote learning)

Step 4: Full in-person attendance in a student cohort model ( all students in attendance at the same time )

Step 5: Traditional in-person attendance; student cohorts no longer required

Monona Grove School District

The board voted to begin the first quarter of 2020-21 with virtual learning. The district says it will monitor and evaluate the plan each subsequent quarter.

Mount Horeb Area School District

The district is considering an all virtual start. The next school board meeting is August 3rd.

Oregon School District

Dr. Bergstrom will announce the fall plan on July 30th.

Wisconsin Heights School District

First Quarter instruction during the 2020-21 School Year will be delivered via an Enhanced Online Environment (September 1 – November 4).

ROCK COUNTY

School District of Janesville

The Janesville School District voted on in-person instruction as the default, but parents will have the choice to register students for virtual or hybrid learning instead.

School District of Beloit

The district is considering both in-person and online learning options. A final decision will be made during Board of Education Business meeting July 28th.

School District of Beloit Turner

In person and online option available. The district says plans are subject to change per guidance from the Rock County health department. Face coverings are expected to be required for in person learning.

Clinton Community School District

As of July 15th, the district is offering in person and virtual options for families. On July 21, families interested in online learning were sent a survey. Decisions for virtual learning plans will be made based on the results of the survey.

Edgerton School District

In person and virtual learning options discussed during July 27th meeting. The next board meeting is scheduled Aug. 10th.

SAUK COUNTY

Baraboo School District

Baraboo schools will begin the year with full in-person learning, 5 days a week for all students Early Childhood through Grade 12. Families who don’t feel comfortable can choose online learning but the district is asking families to commit to a choice for the first half of the school year by Aug. 7. In late fall, families will be asked their preferred instruction model for the second half of the year.

The district says depending on circumstances, at any time they may need to move between in person learning, hybrid, or full virtual.

School District of Reedsburg

Reedsburg officials are outlining learning options by grade level to account for flexibility. Click here for details

River Valley School District

Plans are forthcoming as of July 28th.

Sauk Prairie School District

Sauk Prairie District officials say feedback from families has lead to three different plans for the fall. The district says it’s planning for full in-person instruction in September but anticipates conditions may require a Plan B (Hybrid learning) or Plan C (Fully Virtual). The district says it will depend on recommendations from the Sauk County Health Department.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Cambria-Friesland School District

Face to face and remote access learning options available.

Columbus School District

Columbus School District has released a reopening plan but a final decision is TBD.

Fall River School District

Fall River Schools will be open five days a week this fall, with safety precautions in place, such as sanitizing machines, and the use of face masks or shields when social distancing is not possible. Families who are not ready for in person learning at this time may request that they start the year with online learning provided by the school district.

Lodi School District

The Lodi school board plans to make a decision July 29th.

Pardeeville Area School District

Decision is TBD

Portage Community School District

Tentative Return to Learn plan in the works. As of July 15th, three options are being considered.

Poynette School District

Poynette schools’ decision is TBD.

Rio Community School District

A Rio schools reopening presentation is on the July 27th board meeting agenda. Check back here for what was decided.

Wisconsin Dells School District

Decision is TBD

