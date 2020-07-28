Long-time SSM St. Mary’s Health Janesville volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last year, John Stofflet introduced us to Sal Perce as someone who’s making a difference. He is a loyal volunteer at St. Mary’s hospital in Janesville logging nearly 1,500 hours of his time.

Tonight, he's celebrating his 100th birthday.

A celebration would usually take place at the hospital, but due to COVID-19, the hospitals administrators showed up at his house to celebrate with balloons, cake and cards.

“He’s a blessing,” says SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Janesville Executive Director Dona Hohensee.

According to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Sal was born in Cicero, Illinois. He served in the Army during World War II and saw combat in several Pacific campaigns before he began working as a bus driver for 13 years. Sal eventually worked his way to becoming a Superintendent.

Sal moved to Janesville with his wife, Mary Lou (1923-2011), in 1985 and became an active volunteer in the community. He started to volunteer at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville in 2013 and has enjoyed being there ever since.

Sal assists in Town Square (main entry area) by directing patients in the right direction for their appointments/patient rooms, helping with wheelchairs and tidying up.

From all of us at NBC15, happy birthday Sal!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.