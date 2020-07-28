Advertisement

Long-time SSM St. Mary’s Health Janesville volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

Happy birthday, Sal!
Happy birthday, Sal!(SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last year, John Stofflet introduced us to Sal Perce as someone who’s making a difference. He is a loyal volunteer at St. Mary’s hospital in Janesville logging nearly 1,500 hours of his time.

Tonight, he's celebrating his 100th birthday.

A celebration would usually take place at the hospital, but due to COVID-19, the hospitals administrators showed up at his house to celebrate with balloons, cake and cards.

“He’s a blessing,” says SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Janesville Executive Director Dona Hohensee.

According to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Sal was born in Cicero, Illinois. He served in the Army during World War II and saw combat in several Pacific campaigns before he began working as a bus driver for 13 years. Sal eventually worked his way to becoming a Superintendent.

Sal moved to Janesville with his wife, Mary Lou (1923-2011), in 1985 and became an active volunteer in the community. He started to volunteer at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville in 2013 and has enjoyed being there ever since.

Sal assists in Town Square (main entry area) by directing patients in the right direction for their appointments/patient rooms, helping with wheelchairs and tidying up.

From all of us at NBC15, happy birthday Sal!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SILVER ALERT: Elderly man missing from Green Co. home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The 73-year-old left his home in Rural Browntown, Green County this morning to run some errands but has not returned.

News

UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health debunks COVID-19 myths, urges public not to fall for “traps”

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
With myths circulating on social media and new research constantly emerging, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health is urging the public to think critically before liking, sharing or posting information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Madison Reading Project donates record-setting 35,000 books to Dane County children, families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to a release issued Monday, 12,000 local children received books through the Madison Reading Project’s partnership with community organizations including Reach Dane, Boys/Girls Club of Dane County, Madison School & Community Recreation’s Art Cart and elementary schools for family pick-up.

News

Update: Schroeder Rd. gunfire occurred from inside moving car, MPD says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit says the gunshot victims in the Schroeder Rd./Chapel Hill shooting Saturday were traveling in a car when at least one gunman opened fire on them from inside another vehicle.

Latest News

News

Suspects arrested in attack on state senator during protests

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Chicago mayor: Wisconsin will be added to quarantine list later this week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Dane Co. District Attorney calls out protesters demonstrating outside his home

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Dane County District Attorney shares details of protest outside his home

Updated: 3 hours ago

College

WIAC cancels fall conference seasons, championships

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is cancelling its conference seasons and championships in five fall sports and moving two others to the spring.

News

Madison Professional Police Officers' Association votes 'no confidence' against Mayor Rhodes-Conway

Updated: 3 hours ago