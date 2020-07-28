Advertisement

Lost COVID-19 test: Sun Prairie woman says health workers couldn’t find her test

'I didn’t understand how that could happen,' she said.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie woman told NBC15 after she got tested for COVID-19, health workers told her the test had been lost. She said they told her she was not the only one.

Gina Jorgenson started feeling sick Thursday. She did not have all the symptoms of COVID-19, but she got tested at a UW Health urgent care clinic.

When she called about results over the weekend, health workers told her that 10 COVID-19 tests had been lost, including hers.

“I didn’t understand how that could happen. There are certain protocols and methods and certain ways that they keep track of those things I assume, and I didn’t understand,” Jorgenson remembered.

Jorgenson said health workers told her she could get tested again or if she was feeling better, she was probably not sick.

“I was devastated, I cried. I wanted to know the results, I wanted to know what was happening, I wanted to know that I isolated from my family for a good reason,” she said.

NBC15 reached out to UW Health for more information. In a statement, UW Health said they only collect tests from four local sites and run all the tests in-house.

The statement continued, “While no process is perfect, ours limits the possibility of any issues related to transportation and helps assure a quick and accurate response.”

UW Health did confirm they collect tests from the the Union Corner urgent care clinic where Jorgenson was tested. However, UW Health told NBC15 because of privacy laws, they could not confirm whether any tests had been lost.

