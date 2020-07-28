Madison home struck by gunfire on north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home on Madison’s north side was struck by gunfire on Sunday.

According to Madison police, residents found a window struck by a single bullet that went into a closet on the 2700 block of Crest Line Drive just before 10 p.m.

Officers recovered the bullet and canvased the area for more evidence.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com

