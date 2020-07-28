Advertisement

Madison home struck by gunfire on north side

Police Lights (WMTW)
Police Lights (WMTW)(WMTW)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home on Madison’s north side was struck by gunfire on Sunday.

According to Madison police, residents found a window struck by a single bullet that went into a closet on the 2700 block of Crest Line Drive just before 10 p.m.

Officers recovered the bullet and canvased the area for more evidence.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juvenile driver crashes into Madison home, 3 arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evidence of rifle ammunition and burglary tools were recovered from a stolen vehicle in Madison.

News

Three murals commissioned by city defaced in Downtown Madison

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Local artists express frustration after finding their murals defaced on Sunday in Downtown Madison.

News

US won’t expel migrant children detained in Texas hotel

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has agreed not to expel children it detained in a Texas hotel and will instead allow them to remain in the U.S. and pursue their immigration cases.

News

Edgewood College commits to maximizing athlete experience despite postponed fall competitions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Following the NACC’s decision to postpone all conference regular-season competition and championship events through December 31, 2020, Edgewood College says they are still committed to getting students back on campus this fall.

Latest News

News

Part time jobs turn essential for teens on the front lines

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
For two local teens, their after school and part time jobs have turned into essential work due to the coronavirus, putting them on the front lines serving their community.

News

SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Elderly man found safe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The 73-year-old left his home in Rural Browntown, Green County this morning to run some errands but has not returned.

News

UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health debunks COVID-19 myths, urges public not to fall for “traps”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
With myths circulating on social media and new research constantly emerging, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health is urging the public to think critically before liking, sharing or posting information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Long-time SSM St. Mary’s Health Janesville volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A celebration would usually take place at the hospital, but due to COVID-19, the hospitals administrators showed up at his house to celebrate with balloons, cake and cards.

News

Madison Reading Project donates record-setting 35,000 books to Dane County children, families

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to a release issued Monday, 12,000 local children received books through the Madison Reading Project’s partnership with community organizations including Reach Dane, Boys/Girls Club of Dane County, Madison School & Community Recreation’s Art Cart and elementary schools for family pick-up.

News

Update: Schroeder Rd. gunfire occurred from inside moving car, MPD says

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit says the gunshot victims in the Schroeder Rd./Chapel Hill shooting Saturday were traveling in a car when at least one gunman opened fire on them from inside another vehicle.