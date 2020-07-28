Advertisement

Madison Police Officers Association explains ‘no confidence’ vote against mayor

Mayor issues new comment, does not go on camera
By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A different style of leadership; that’s what Madison’s Professional Police Officers Association (MPPOA) is asking of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

This comes one day after the MPPOA sent out a release claiming that the mayor misled police during her campaign in 2019 and voted that they have ‘no confidence’ in Mayor Conway as a leader.

Union Vice Pres. Emily Samson said over the last few months, Mayor Conway’s actions are inconsistent with what she expressed last march, when the police union endorsed her for mayor.

“[Mayor Conway] said to us when we chose to endorse her that she was looking forward to an employee-employer relationship with us,” Samson said. “Where we could sit down together, we could have open conversation, we could work together towards solutions to problems. We could celebrate successes, and we could work hard together on improvements.”

But, according to Samson, the message became a mixed one over the past several months.

One example Samson referenced was a June video where the mayor thanked officers for what they had done during the pandemic and protests, but then later apologized when she faced backlash from the community.

A second example comes from the Eight Can’t Wait campaign initiatives, that Samson said officers had already begun to implement, but Mayor Conway did not seem to be on the same page with police on what they were already acting on.

In a statement to NBC15 News Tuesday, Mayor Conway responded to those claims, commenting in part, ”I urged the police chief to make a statement about Eight Can’t Wait campaign.”

However, Samson said the most recent issue came when the police association asked the mayor to guide them and facilitate a conversation within the community about change and social justice and how to move forward.

“And ultimately, at that meeting, the mayor told us that she wasn’t willing to be that facilitator for us and told us that it would be something that we’d have to figure out on our own,” Samson said. “That is what ultimately led us to the vote.”

The second half of Mayor Conway’s comment to NBC15 states, “I am still very interested in learning what new reforms the union thinks it can support in this time of historic change.”

Other issues have arisen between the MPPOA and the mayor regarding collective bargaining.

NBC15 staff connected with the mayor’s office Monday and Tuesday and requested an on-camera interview with Mayor Conway but are still waiting on them to schedule a meeting.

On Tuesday, a release from the MPPOA said 95% of members backed the resolution, criticizing the mayor. On Wednesday, Samson said there are 475 members in Madison’s Police Association, about 400 voted, with about 380 of them voting ‘no confidence.’

