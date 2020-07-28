Madison Reading Project donates record-setting 35,000 books to Dane County children, families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With schools remaining closed and libraries operating on limited hours, the Madison Reading Project is partnering with local schools and community social workers to fill the need to keep children supplied with books during the summer.

As a part of its 2020 Summer Reading Program, the Madison Reading Project delivered a record-setting 35,000 free books to caregivers, educators and families.

According to a release issued Monday, 12,000 local children received books through the Madison Reading Project’s partnership with community organizations including Reach Dane, Boys/Girls Club of Dane County, Madison School & Community Recreation’s Art Cart and elementary schools for family pick-up.

“Children need access to books these days, not only so they stay entertained as isolation is recommended, but they allow children to continue building on their literacy skills and growing their brains,” says Jannyce Rodriguez-Duverge, Family Engagement Specialist, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District and a member of the Project’s board. “Books give children new knowledge, entertainment, empowerment, and can help keep them out of trouble!”

The Madison Reading project sanitizes and delivers the bags of books to the organizations which are often accompanied by donations of home hygiene supplies and packages of food from other nonprofits.

The books can be purchased because of donations from individuals, businesses and foundations across South Central Wisconsin, according to the Madison Reading Project.

The Madison reading project is launching a new campaign in coming days to raise money for the purchasing of 10,000 books for teachers throughout Dane County as many educators have expressed tight budgets prevent them from getting new books for students.

“The demand for books unfortunately exceeds our budget,” says Rowan Childs, the nonprofit’s executive director. “The pandemic and social distancing has prevented us from holding our usual summer fundraising events, but we’re doing what we can. With schools opening virtually this fall, we’ll soon be working with teachers to get books to children in need. And it might involve teachers reading to children online and supplying classrooms for when the kids return.”

